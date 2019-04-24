COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman.
In a release, Indiana State Police said Wednesday that Stephanie Ann Hudak might have been in extreme danger and require medical assistance.
Columbus Police said two hours later that she was found safe at a home in Bartholomew County.
The 36-year-old disappeared Tuesday night from Columbus, which is about 70 miles north of Louisville.
Authorities who issued the Silver Alert believed she was with 41-year-old Steven R. Burton. They did not explain his relationship or whether they believe he was involved in her disappearance.
Columbus Police is expected to release additional details.
