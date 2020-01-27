LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge is ordering a foundation designed to help women recover from human trafficking to leave the California neighborhood for operating illegally.
Imani Baxter is charged with violating a zoning ordinance. Baxter owns the properties while his partner, Angela Renfro, runs the foundation.
Neighbors and community members have filed numerous complaints about the Kristy Love Foundation, located on Date Street. Neighbors said they have witnessed countless police runs, fights in the yard, drug use and prostitution.
"It's just been a whole lot of confusion and chaos on the street," said Dino Johnson, who lives next door.
Last year, the Kristy Love Foundation was found to be operating without the proper permit and ordered to stop operating. The foundation applied for a permit but was denied by Planning and Zoning.
Nonetheless, neighbors said that process changed nothing in their neighborhood.
"(Renfro) has not stopped," Johnson said. "In October, she got denied by zoning, and she has not stopped since."
Councilman David James said he's gotten many complaints from residents about the illegal activity in that area. He said he shares in their frustrations.
"For the citizens here that live next door and across the street in the neighborhood, it's very disturbing to them to still have an illegal facility operating in their neighborhood," he said.
James said that even if the allegations weren't true, the foundation is still in violation of the law.
"The help and things like that they claim to have doesn't take place is my understanding," he said. "But regardless, it's an illegal boarding house operating in a residential neighborhood."
Following Tuesday's hearing, Baxter shared his frustrations.
"The mere fact that we're trying to help people and that there's so much energy to try and defeat us taking in women ... and railroad them and push them out just baffles me," he said.
When asked if the allegations were true, Baxter said there was no evidence of that in the homes.
"Absolutely not in our house" he said. "There's no perfect living. I get that. We get that. Even in places that have a higher standing than we do have occasions where a particular incident may happen. But, there's no evidence."
If the foundation doesn't vacate by Feb. 18, the case will go to a jury trial on March 24.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.