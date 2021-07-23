LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gardening and entertainment were added to a local veterans center.
Opal's Dream Foundation, a local nonprofit, raised more than $13,000 for the Radcliff Veterans Center.
The donations helped to fund an arcade game and a surround system to offer veterans entertainment like movie nights.
Radcliff Veterans Center also received six garden boxes, which are already producing vegetables.
"It gets them outdoors, helps them in their physical rehab, sometimes they just like eating fresh veggies," Ed Thompson said. "They get great joy out of raising and sharing them with other veterans there who can't get out."
The veterans center was also given $500 for plants and other activities.
