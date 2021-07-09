LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some older people in New Albany got new televisions on Friday.
Opal's Dream Foundation delivered 13 TVs to Rolling Hills Healthcare Center for residents who had no in-room entertainment during the pandemic.
The TV's provide a window to the world.
"We often provide things such as mobility requests, providing people with wheelchairs," said Paul Thompson, chief operating officer of Opal's Dream Foundation. "We provide entertainment and comfort items, socialization opportunities and things that improve quality of life."
This is Opal's Dream's 10th year in operation. It helps people in 100 nursing homes across Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Anyone who wants to help with their mission can get in touch with them online by clicking here.
