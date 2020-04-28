LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another 500 Louisville residents are getting meals delivered directly to their homes, thanks to a donation from The Bufford Family Foundation.
The organization recently gave Louisville Metro Government $50,000 to cover the costs to have meals delivered to up to 500 seniors stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meals are being prepared and delivered by Masterson's Catering.
Metro Council members and the city's senior service providers worked together to select the elderly residents that will receive the meals funded by the gift. Those meals are in addition to food already being delivered to hundreds of seniors by the city's Meals on Wheels program.
You can still sign up for Meals on Wheels if you're a homebound senior citizen and meet certain requirements. For more information, call the Louisville Metro Senior Nutrition Program staff at 502-574-6325. Due to the pandemic, requests for Meals on Wheels are exceedingly high, so please be patient and allow extra time for your call to be returned.
