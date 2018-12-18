LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is warning people of the potential danger of electronic cigarettes, as the U.S. surgeon general declares e-cigarette use an “epidemic” among teenagers.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the declaration Tuesday and issued an advisory for local and state governments to tax e-cigs and create indoor public vaping bans.
Ben Chandler, the president for the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said he was encouraged to hear Adams' statements, which support the foundation’s message that e-cigs are a health hazard for teenagers and underage users.
The Centers for Disease Control Prevention released data in November showing the use of e-cigs jumped 78 percent among high schoolers and 48 percent among middle schoolers, year to year. Chandler said Kentucky seems to mirror the national trend, based on focus groups the foundation conducted across the commonwealth.
“Just when in Kentucky we feel like we’re about to make some serious headway in turning back youth smoking and reducing youth smoking, here comes this vaping epidemic,” Chandler said.
Most recently, a government-funded study at the University of Michigan shows 37 percent of high school seniors tried vaping during the past year. That number goes up to 18 percent of eight graders, who Chandler said do not typically smoke cigarettes. Both of those statistics are higher than in 2017.
“The product is tremendously harmful,” Chandler said. “It’s bad. It’s full of nicotine. It’s addicting to young people.”
Chandler said part of the problem combating the use of e-cigs among teenagers is that it is perceived as “the cool thing” to do. Chandler said parents might also not realize that their children are vaping, because it’s easy to conceal.
The products and vaping industry are very new, and any medical studies are in their infancy. However, Chandler said they have enough research to say the products have nicotine in them, and nicotine is not healthy to introduce to your lungs.
“It also damages a young person’s brain in its developing stages,” Chandler said. “And there are studies to show nicotine use will damage a developing brain.”
Chandler hopes to alert parents and teenagers that vaping is a problem, but he also intends to push for change. The foundation intends to support legislation in the coming session that would tax e-cig products. He said they also plan to push for all school campuses in Kentucky to be smoke-free.
“For whatever reason, we like to smoke in Kentucky,” Chandler said. “We lead the nation in smoking, and we have the highest cancer rate in the country. That’s something we’ve got to address.”
The Kentucky Smoke Free Association is a trade association for vape retailers in the commonwealth and supports the vaping industry. The KSFA believes vaping will help smokers break free from their tobacco addictions. According to a study done by the Royal College of Physicians, vaping is 95 percent less harmful than tobacco.
Chandler agrees vaping can be of benefit to some adults, but he said that cannot outweigh the potential harm to teenagers. According to the foundation, youth who use e-cigs are twice as likely to become smokers.
“This is a product that is used to wean some adults off of cigarettes, and it does have some efficacy there,” Chandler said. “But when you market to children, when you market to people who have never smoked before with flavors like cotton candy and bubble gum, you’ve got a problem.”
