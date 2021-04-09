LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On a pleasant afternoon, as Brooke Pardue strolled through a quiet, wide open refuge in the heart of West Louisville, she envisioned something truly unique.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity," she said. "We're talking about health equity and health and wellbeing. We're talking about environmental equity and air quality. Talking about reducing crime."
All around the intersection of Maple and 23rd Streets in the California neighborhood are more than 20 acres of vacant land that Pardue, the President/CEO of the Louisville Parks Foundation, says will be the site of the city's newest park.
"This land is now permanently conserved as greenspace, so it can only be a park," she explained.
The neighborhood that once stood at that intersection was severely flooded in 2009.
"We got 7.5 inches of rain in about 75 minutes," Pardue remembered. "The folks that lived here had to be rescued by boat. It was just a tragic situation."
In 2013, MSD used a $9.75 million grant — primarily from the Federal Emergency Management Agency — to fund voluntary homeowner buyouts. Since then, 118 of 128 eligible flood-prone properties were purchased. Most of the vacant structures were demolished, and Pardue says the crumbling structures that remain should also be razed soon.
"I feel so sorry for the neighbors that have been looking at this for 11 years," she said.
But Pardue is excited about what's to come. More than a decade after the flood, the Louisville Parks Foundation is in the beginning stages of what it's calling the Maple Street Park Project, the effort to transform the greenspace into Louisville's newest public park.
"This is an opportunity for the folks in the California neighborhood to have a state-of-the-art new amenity," she said.
According to Pardue, the design will be driven by neighbors, who will decide everything from the park's name to its features. A meeting to start collecting such input has been scheduled for Apr. 17.
She says walking paths, exercise stations, a playground, picnic shelters and a great lawn are all potential options.
Dino Johnson, who lives two blocks away, likes what he's heard so far, and says a new park for the area would be an asset.
"Some kids still come outside, but the majority of them stay inside, but if they have a nice, pretty park to go to, maybe they'll come outside and enjoy the park," he said.
Other neighbors WDRB News talked to had similar thoughts, but some were still skeptical that the park would be a good fit.
Johnson understands why there is hesitancy from some.
"There is a lot of mistrust, because...years of being neglected," he said. "People that's been here all their lives, they deserve a voice as far as, you know, what happens in their neighborhood."
He says neighbors' voices must be front-and-center in redesigning the space for the effort to be successful and well-received.
The upcoming neighborhood meeting, on Apr. 17 at 10 a.m., can be attended virtually at this link. Participants can also join by phone at (929) 324-1359 with the pin 930 606 374#.
According to the Parks Foundation, if you would like to stay informed about the project and be contacted regarding meetings, click here and submit your contact information.
