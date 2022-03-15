LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A late-night, worker-owned coffee co-op in Old Louisville officially has a location.
The Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op will be located on West Ormsby Avenue in the former site of Amici Café.
Founders of the new coffee shop want to provide a community space where people can gather at all hours, particularly those in active sobriety, that isn't a bar or a restaurant. They also believe it'll be the only co-op coffee shop in the city, with plans to focus on diversity, sustainability and building up the community.
On weekdays, the coffee shop will close at 11 p.m., but on weekends it'll open at 8 a.m. Friday and won't close until 11 p.m. on Sundays.
