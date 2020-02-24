RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people are facing charges after a Hardin County family said a Tinder date turned into an armed robbery.
Tony, who asked not to be identified, said it happened the night of Jan 12. Weeks later, he is still dealing with two broken fingers and the thought of what happened.
"Trust in God. He's the one that kept me alive," Tony said.
He said it all started after his son invited a woman he met on Tinder.
"I told her, 'Hi,' and she went straight to the bathroom," Tony said. "When she stayed in there for more than 10 minutes. I didn't feel something was right."
Shortly after he heard a "boom" at his front door.
"As I come out of my bedroom, somebody put a gun to my chest and told me, 'Back up, homie,' and someone had a gun to my wife's head," Tony said. "We both looked at each other, and that's when all hell broke loose. I grabbed for the gun, and one thing led to the other."
After a short scuffle, the Army veteran said the intruders ran off with his son's money, $160 dollars.
"Everything took less than 45 seconds," Tony said.
Seconds that could result in four young adults spending time in jail.
Court records show Maurice Walters, 18; Torrian Boles, 18; Janea Mulrain, 20; and Taylor Creekmur are facing charges including robbery.
"Hopefully you get a second chance in life, but I do want you to pay for what you did," Tony said.
He said he not only has words for the four, but also a warning for others.
"Those dating sites are dangerous. You can't trust a stranger. You can't trust somebody you never met before in your life," Tony said.
According to online court records, at least three of the suspects will face a judge around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
