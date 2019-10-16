LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four high school students in Grayson County, Kentucky, were sent to the hospital on Tuesday after an incident involving vaping.
According to Leitchfield Police, officers were called to the Grayson County High School just before 8 a.m. They say several students had been vaping from devices known as "Dab Pens."
One student went to the school nurse, complaining of sickness. At least 12 students had been vaping the unknown substance and were experiencing the same symptoms.
Three of the students were taken to the hospital by ambulance and another was driven to the hospital by car.
They were all treated and released.
Police searched a home and found more of the substance.
Two juveniles are now charged with trafficking and wanton endangerment.
