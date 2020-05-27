LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Four people were killed in a crash on 31W in Muldraugh.
Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call for assistance from Meade County Dispatch around 5:45 Tuesday afternoon for a two vehicle fatal crash near 362 North Dixie Highway. The preliminary investigations revealed that a 2016 Chevy Equinox traveling south on US 31W when it crossed the center line and hit a 2003 Cadillac CTS heading north. It's not clear why the car crossed over the line.
The drivers of both cars and a juvenile passenger in the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner's office. Another juvenile in the Cadillac was taken to U of L Hospital where they later died. A third juvenile passenger was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with life threatening injuries. The victims' names have not yet been released.
Police are still investigating the crash.
