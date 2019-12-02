LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four LMPD officers were recognized and promoted during a ceremony Monday afternoon at Metro Hall in downtown Louisville.
The following officers were promoted to the rank of Sergeant: Officer Paul Cobb (8th Division); Officer Michael Jackson (1st Division); and Officer Jason Pierson (3rd Division). Additionally, Emily McKinley (7th Division), was promoted to the rank of Major.
In his closing remarks, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad encouraged those recognized to savor the moment.
"You're in these seats today, and you're being promoted today because you're all up for this challenge," Conrad said. "You've shown that you have the knowledge, the skills and ability to take on new responsibilities. And I'm excited to see what each of you will bring to these responsibilities. I am proud of you, and I am proud of what you have accomplished."
Mayor Greg Fischer also praised the officers for continuing their commitment to lifelong learning.
