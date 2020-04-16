LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites will soon open throughout Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The state aims to receive 1,000 COVID-19 tests per week at each of the sites, which are set to open for three days starting Tuesday as part of the state's partnership with Kroger and Gravity Diagnostics, Beshear said.
"As we build up this capacity, it's certainly going to help us as we move into what the new normal will be certainly in this country until we get a vaccine," Beshear said.
The new testing locations will be located in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville, and residents of neighboring counties are also eligible to register for the tests.
Two drive-thru testing sites have opened in Franklin and Kenton counties, with each collecting 202 and 227 COVID-19 tests, respectively.
Beshear said the state has identified 159 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for a total of at least 2,429 since the pandemic began. One of the new cases announced Thursday is a 10-day-old baby in Lincoln County.
Beshear announced seven additional deaths linked to COVID-19. One hundred and twenty-nine Kentuckians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died thus far.
The governor also touched on changes at the Capitol after a crowd of protestors descended on the statehouse to decry steps his administraton has taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 that have impacted the state's economy.
Beshear said his administration is working to soundproof the room where he holds his daily COVID-19 press conferences. On Wednesday, protestors could be heard chanting and blowing horns during his briefing, which includes announcements of total new positive cases and death tolls.
"I understand a couple of dozen people wanted to drown us out yesterday, but I think that there are a whole lot of people at home, a whole lot of people out there that wanted the information we were providing yesterday," he said.
"And for the families that we had to announce the loss of their loved one, screaming to drown that out isn't right."
Images on social media showed the Capitol lawn had been roped off and state police troopers were patrolling the grounds. No major protests occurred Thursday.
Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, said in a statement before Beshear's press briefing that demonstrators could hold drive-in and drive-thru protests in designated areas at the top level of the Capitol parking garage in order to maintain social distancing.
"People have a right to support or to protest, but during the coronavirus, they've got to do it in a way that doesn't spread the virus," Beshear said. "I think we can all agree on that."
