Four People Injured following High-Speed Chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An attempted traffic stop turned high-speed chase ends with four people taken to the hospital.
According to LMPD, it started around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, after police located a Subaru near Berry Boulevard and Peachtree Avenue in Louisville.
Police say the vehicle had been stolen the night before in a carjacking.
When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, police say it drove away at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle then drove to the Watterson Expressway and onto I-64 eastbound, where it eventually crashed and rolled over in Shelby County.
Police say a total of five people were inside of the vehicle.
Four of the occupants received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to University Hospital, said LMPD.
No word on the condition of the fifth individual.
No officers were hurt.
Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
