LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon connoisseurs, get ready. Four Roses Distillery is getting ready to release its 2019 limited edition small batch.
Last year's edition was named the World's Best Bourbon by the World Whiskies Awards.
The 2019 version will first be available Sept. 21 at the distillery, marking the first 21-year-old limited-quantity bourbon to be released. The release will also include bourbon aged for 11 and 15 years.
Four Roses will distribute about 13,000 hand-numbered bottles that will go for a suggested retail price of $140.
