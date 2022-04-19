LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is fast-approaching after a two-year hiatus, and an 80-degree day is in the forecast.
If you don't have plans figured out, there is still time to sort out where you can watch one of the largest fireworks shows in North America. The air show begins at 3 p.m. and will lead into the fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
Here are just a few options along the river of where to watch Thunder Over Louisville.
Waterfront Park
A tried and true option is Waterfront Park. The 85-acre park offers plenty of space to watch, dine around Chow Wagon, and games.
Waterfront Park's North Great Lawn, Big Four Bridge Lawn and Chow Wagon all open at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Admission to Waterfront Park is free, but several spots, including the ones mentioned above, require a 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Pin. Pins can be purchased at several locations the day of Thunder Over Louisville.
As for parking, garage and off-street spaces are available. Most street-parking is closed down leading up to the day.
For more information about Thunder Over Louisville at Waterfront Park click here.
For more information on interstate and street closures, click here.
Lynn Family Stadium
A first-time host to Thunder Over Louisville events is Lynn Family Stadium.
Lynn Family Stadium will open its parking lot for tailgating at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The stadium will open at noon and will have music entertainment, food, and activities for kids. The party will go on throughout the night and after the fireworks show until 1:30 a.m.
Parking at Lynn Family Stadium costs $40 in advance and $50 on Saturday. Tickets for inside the stadium cost $19 each.
To buy event tickets, click here. To buy parking and tailgating tickets, click here.
KFC Yum! Center
For an indoor experience of Thunder Over Louisville, people can purchase tickets to watch from inside the Spirit Room at the KFC Yum! Center. KFC Yum! Center will also have a beer garden and family activities in its North Truck Bay and a covered area on River Road, which is open to the public.
The Spirit Room viewing party will be from 2:30 p.m. until midnight. The Yum! Center's beer garden will open at 4 p.m. and close just before the show at 9 p.m.
Tickets for the Spirit Room are on sale until Wednesday morning. Tickets for tables range from $420 to $1,900. The beer garden is free.
For more information on the Spirit Room, click here. For more information on the beer garden, click here.
Indiana: Upland Brewing Co.
Another new spot to watch this year's Thunder Over Louisville is Upland Brewing in Jeffersonville. It will be the first complete Thunder Over Louisville since the brewery opened in 2021.
The restaurant is open from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.
General admission tickets for the beer garden, with access to the restaurant's lawn along the river. are still available. Ticket for one adult is $100, kids are free. Tickets to dining in are almost sold out. Tickets for tables range from $360 to $1,800 with seating accommodating between for 2 to 10 people.
For more information on Upland Brewing Co.'s Thunder Over Louisville event, click here.
