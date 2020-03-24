LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they foiled a burglary at a smoke shop in the Highlands.
According to a social media post by LMPD, the incident took place early Monday, just before 3 a.m., at the Zara Smoke Shop on Bardstown Road, near Grinstead Drive.
Police say someone called 911 to report a break-in. The witness told dispatchers that four people were going in and out of the shop, loading merchandise into a vehicle.
When officers arrived, police say they caught the suspects in the act.
Four people were arrested. Police have not identified those four suspects, because they are juveniles.
Police say officers recovered about $2,000 worth of vaping equipment.
