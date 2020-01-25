LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four World War II veterans were honored at Saturday's University of Louisville basketball game.
The Military Appreciation Game against the Clemson Tigers provided an opportunity to honor all veterans.
Honor Flight Bluegrass helped honor four distinguished veterans: Albert Wess, Art Raderer, Ernie Micka and Bob Rogers were all honored courtside during the first half.
Rogers is the father of Paul Rogers, the legendary Cardinals basketball and football announcer.
Of the 16 million American men and women who served during World War II, only about 300,000 are still alive.
