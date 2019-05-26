LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four-year-old Drew Esposito is the youngest of Sondra and Jeremy's three kids and the most fearless.
"He's not scared of anything, he has no fear. He jumps off of high dives. He was swimming earlier than any of our other kids," said Sondra, Drew's mom.
Nothing could stop him, but a trip to the doctor on Christmas Eve changed everything.
"I thought he had an ear infection. We took him to the pediatrician and she sent us to the Brownsboro Norton Children's Hospital there, and they did imaging and the doctor came in and said he has a tumor," said Sondra.
Drew was diagnosed with brain cancer-- Medulloblastoma. Time stopped for the Oldham County parents.
"I think we were both just floored," said Sondra.
A 15-hour brain surgery on Christmas Day followed.
"A Christmas miracle. The surgeon was amazing and got every bit of the tumor out," said Sondra.
Now he's back at Norton Children's Hospital for a second round of chemotherapy under the care of pediatric neuro-oncologist, Dr. Mustafa Barbour.
"He has responded really well to the first part of the treatment which is more of a traditional chemotherapy. And now he's getting ready to receive the more intense phase of the treatment, which is a high dose chemotherapy and a stem cell rescue," said Dr. Barbour.
While this type of cancer happens mostly in children Dr. Barbour says it's not common.
"It's relatively rare. Only around 400 cases every year in the country," he said.
Through it all, the Espositos have depended on a strong support system of family and friends and tapped into the strength of "Super Drew."
"Fun, strength, kind of a fun way to put it all together," said Drew's dad, Jeremy.
It's become their rallying cry, complete with cape, a way to keep fighting.
"We've grown as a family, we've grown in our marriage. We've grown a lot through this whole thing. It's a blessing in a weird sort of thing," said Jeremy.
While he doesn't always feel like Super Drew, his parents know he'll tap into those super powers to battle this disease.
"Probably all the characteristics you'd want on a kid diagnosed with cancer. He'll beat it. He'll beat it," said Jeremy.
All proceeds from the 4th annual Robert Lane Hollar Memorial Golf Scramble will go to Drew's family. That's scheduled for Saturday, September 14 at Quail Chase Golf Course. More information can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.