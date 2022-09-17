LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Corky" Taylor is the fourth generation to own and run Peerless Distilling in downtown Louisville.
Taylor's great grandfather Henry Kraver started Peerless in 1889 and was one of the few bourbon distillers allowed to sell bourbon for its medicinal properties during Prohibition.
Kraver, a Jewish man, also made sure his bourbon is Kosher, foods that are prepared following Jewish law and dietary restrictions. Taylor made sure to keep it that way, all of the bourbon distilled today is still Kosher.
Taylor also petitioned to retain Peerless' DSP number, Distilled Spirits Plant, which is 50. Meaning Peerless is marked as the 50th distillery plant in Kentucky. For comparison Angel's Envy is DSP number 20,022.
Peerless is re-releasing its Double Oak bourbon Saturday. Taylor will be at the Distillery Saturday signing bottles too.
Last year, Peerless' Double Oak was named 8th best whiskey in the world by Whiskey Advocate.
