LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a delicious day on Fourth Street Live! for the Louisville Mac and Cheese Festival.
More than 15 local restaurants offered their versions of macaroni and cheese at the venue in downtown Louisville. From zesty sauces to toppings like bacon, there were more than 40 styles of the dish.
Guests who were feeling competitive could also enter mac and cheese and cheese fry eating contests. There was also a competition to see who could hold a giant can of Cheez Whiz for the longest period of time.
There was also a kids zone, beer garden axe throwing exposition and live music.
