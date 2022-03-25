LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! is helping raise money for the National Medal of Honor Museum.
The entertainment and retail complex in downtown Louisville is trying to raise a million dollars for the museum that broke ground in Arlington, Texas, on Friday.
According to a news release, the museum will offer an experience that draws on personal and emotional connections to Medal of Honor recipients and their stories. It hopes to shed light on the wars the recipients fought in.
The museum was designed by teachers. It focuses on courage, sacrifice, patriotism, and integrity, among other values.
"We are lucky to have the Cordish Companies and Live! as tremendous partners in this historic project to honor the bravest of the brave and inspire America with their stories and legacies," Chris Cassidy, National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation President and CEO, said in a news release.
About 3,500 service members have received the award.
During the ground breaking ceremony, 15 Medal of Honor recipients were in attendance, including 98-year-old Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams, who is the nation’s last living recipient from World War II.
"When you look at the Medal of Honor recipient, you are looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds, you are looking at someone who has placed duty above self, you are looking at someone who understands the meaning of sacrifice in the most profound way," former President George W. Bush said at the groundbreaking ceremony. "And you are looking at a person of integrity, fortitude and patriotism. You are looking at honor."
The museum, which will have permanent and rotating exhibits, is expected to open in 2024.
