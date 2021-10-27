LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day of the Dead is one of the oldest holidays, having been celebrated for more than 3,000 years.
In Mexico, the annual celebration usually lasts for multiple days and takes place between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. In Louisville, there will be a public display to celebrate Day of the Dead on Oct. 30.
The public altar will be available on the night of the event for anyone wanting to place objects, photos, art or candles for their deceased loved ones and pets from 2-5:30 p.m. The event at Fourth Street Live! will also have a screening of free family films about the Day of the Dead like Pixar's "Coco."
There will be live performances by Latin artists from 2-3 p.m. before the showings of the movies and then there will be a blessing of the Ofrenda from 5-5:30 p.m.
The Day of the Dead Louisville website has more information about the celebration.
