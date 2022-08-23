FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The drinks are cold, the street performers are doing their thing, and although Independence Day was more than a month ago, the vibe on West Broadway in Kentucky's capitol is still kind of patriotic.
"We've got a little piece of history right here," artist Rhonda Graves said.
A studio there and one of the people inside has a little something to do with that. Shaun Murphy's focus is on United States presidents.
"It's just crazy that he was able to do this many," Graves said.
Four score and seven years ago -- or in February 2020 after Murphy left office, or offices -- he had a lot more time on his hands.
"I had 13 different careers," Murphy said. "COVID started to come along, so I thought, 'Why don't I go and do sculpture again?'"
The UK-born artist living in the U.S. pondered his first subject.
"I thought about doing kings and queens but I didn't think that would go down very well," Murphy said.
He shifted his focus to the red, white and blue -- and Abraham Lincoln.
"(Then) I decided, 'Why not do all the presidents? Because this could on go for two or three years,'" Murphy said.
Unlike a lot of campaign promises, he followed through. All 45 presidential heads (because one was president twice) are now on display at Broadway Clay Studio.
"As far as I'm aware, this has not been done on this scale as a sculpture project," Murphy said.
But, Graves said, the display needs to be somewhere bigger. Each bust will eventually be sold, and some museums and galleries are already showing interest in the collection.
"I'm thinking about $110,000," Murphy said.
You might be thinking "That's a lot of George Washingtons!" But Murphy's fellow artists said it's well worth the presidential price.
"Unless you went to D.C., I wouldn't expect to see half of that," he said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.