LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being closed for several months, the $17 million Frankfort Avenue road project is complete. The cones have been removed, and traffic on Frankfort Avenue is flowing again.
It comes after a project by Louisville Water Company to replace aging infrastructure at the Crescent Hill Treatment Plant, a move that will ensure nearly 1 million residents will continue to receive high quality drinking water.
Vince Guenthner of the Louisville Water Company said it was a necessary project.
"The current water mains that were in front of Frankfort Ave were over 100 years old, so we needed to replace that," he said.
The water company closed part of Frankfort Avenue to install 60- and 42-inch water mains that will provide additional supply lines and more flexibility to move and reroute water to customers.
Now that the project has been completed, officials said they're not only opening up the road. They're sprucing up the neighborhood.
"While we where doing this project, we wanted to enhance the area," Guenther said. "We are going to be planting those trees on both sides of Frankfort Avenue and we installed a new sidewalk on the north side of Frankfort Avenue."
There are still some bumps in the road, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is set to repave Frankfort Avenue in the spring of 2023.
