LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Lego enthusiast is taking on a new challenge while raising awareness for autism.
Nicholas Boswell, 21, started playing with Lego sets as a young child. After visiting Lego Land in California with his grandparents, his ultimate dream became working for Lego.
The Frankfort resident now has more than 100 Lego structures ranging from easy to expert.
"The structure of a thousand pieces begins with just one brick," Boswell said.
Boswell recently finished the Titanic in less than three weeks.
Boswell's mother, Jayme, said her son has high-functioning autism and working on Lego sets have helped him focus.
He says anyone can work with Lego, even if they have a disability because he says "a disability it just an ability to learn different."
"It's fun and also because there are other people that are like me," Boswell said of his passion for Legos.
Boswell's next goal is to build Lego's new 5-foot Eiffel Tower in less than a month.
Nicholas would love to work at the Lego store at Oxmoor Mall in Louisville, but Jayme is a single parent who works full-time as a special education teacher, making transportation difficult. The family is hoping for more opportunities in the future with Lego.
