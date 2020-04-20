LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man is charged with manslaughter, after police say he fired his gun inside his apartment and killed a victim.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place just before 3 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Murray Street, off East Campbell Street, in Frankfort.
Police say 20-year-old Trevor Fridenmaker was inside his apartment when he fired his gun. According to the arrest report, the bullet went through the wall and hit someone on the other side. That person died, according to police.
After the shot was fired, police say Fridenmaker tried to hide the gun in his bedroom. According to the arrest report, police found a couple of bags of suspected marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia in his apartment.
Fridenmaker was arrested by the Frankfort Police Department and charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
