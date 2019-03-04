LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man was arrested on Friday after he stole some beef.
A whole lot of beef.
According to an arrest report, 42-year-old Billy Wethington was arrested in Louisville after he stole more than $75,000 worth of beef tenderloin over several months.
Wethington worked seven days a week at a business, which was not identified in the arrest report.
During each shift, Wethington would allegedly shove 8-10 beef tenderloins into a black garbage bag and put it in his vehicle.
Police say this was captured on surveillance video -- and a Louisville Metro Police detective watched him do it on at least one occasion.
The total loss to the business, over the 8-month period, is believed to be somewhere between $75,000 and $100,000.
Wethington was arrested Friday at 5 p.m. and charged with theft by unlawful taking of an amount exceeding $10,000.
