LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a man weeks after two women died in an apartment fire in Frankfort.
Ibrahim Muhammad, 23, was arrested Thursday for arson, assault, murder, and wanton endangerment related to the Sept. 30 arson at the Leawood Square apartments.
Zephany Rushin, 21, died at the scene. Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker, 20, was taken to the hospital where she later died.
At least six others were injured in the fire.
Muhammad is behind bars at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $1 million full-cash bond.
