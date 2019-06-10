LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is accused of trying to steal from a Frankfort Walmart then shoving a cart into a worker and threatening officers.
Police say 44-year-old Robert Luttrell was caught on video putting items in bags at the self-checkout without scanning all of them. They say he then yelled at and shoved a cart into a Walmart employee who confronted him.
And when officers met him in the parking lot, they say Luttrell threatened them and yelled obscenities at them.
Luttrell is charged with robbery as well as forgery, for having a fake driver's license and social security card.
