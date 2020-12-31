LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attention Frankfort Plant Board subscribers:
As of midnight tonight, WDRB's award-winning News and Weather are being removed from your lineup. This abrupt decision by the Frankfort Plant Board came after we had thought we had an agreement in place for the continued carriage of WDRB and a rejection of our offer to extend talks to give us more time.
If you would like to continue to receive our award-winning News and Weather, please call them at 502-352-4469 and let them know.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.