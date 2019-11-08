FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested six people Thursday while serving search warrants and seized items including guns, $32,000 worth of drugs and a credit card embossing machine.
The Frankfort Police Department said it served the warrants “at several locations” in Frankfort to help mitigate the narcotics epidemic that is impairing communities across the state.
The department said in a news release that it confiscated more than 570 oxycodone pills, 200 Xanax pills, nearly 28 grams of heroin, 650 grams of marijuana, more than $5,000 and seven firearms, of which two were confirmed stolen.
FPD estimated that the drugs were worth about $32,000. It also seized a credit card embossing machine and a credit card skimmer.
Police arrested:
- Shawn L. Anderson, 27, of Frankfort, on a charge of trafficking a controlled substance, 1st Degree.
- Sharreesha L. Edwards, 31, Frankfort, operating on a suspended/revoked license.
- Viktoria O. Gravitt, 19, Frankfort, trafficking marijuana, delivering/manufacturing drug paraphernalia.
- Robert D. Judkins Jr., 26, Frankfort, trafficking a controlled substance, 1st Degree.
- Denzell L. Vance, 21, Frankfort, trafficking marijuana, delivering/manufacturing drug paraphernalia.
- Delshon L. Williams, 24, Inkster, Mich., giving false identification information.
FPD served the warrants Thursday as part of Operation HYTA and in cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrenceburg Police Department.
“It's with these partnerships we hope to begin reducing this widespread problem and begin the healing process for those who have been affected,” FPD said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.