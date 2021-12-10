LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB NEWS) -- What started as an effort to help a handful of kids is now a movement that just keeps growing. A Louisville man's determination is making a difference for hundreds of children in need this Christmas.
WDRB first introduced you to Frankie Hilbert a few years ago on one of his many shopping trips this time of year. He was busy picking out clothes and toys for children he planned to adopt from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree.
At first he set a small goal -- raise $1,500 to adopt 15 kids.
"In 10 days we raised $4,500 and we adopted 45 kids our first year," Hilbert said.
That's when his charity, Frankie's Family, was born.
"Every year, people just continue to support us and we just continue to grow and I'm just so thankful to everyone," Hilbert said.
This year's goal was $50,000 to adopt 500 Angels. More than $53,000 has been raised so far and that means a brighter Christmas for more than 400 children and 100 senior citizens.
"It has taken off behind my wildest imagination," Hilbert said. "I'm speechless to be honest with what we've done in the first six years."
This isn't Hilbert's full-time job, but he's made it his mission to help others. He spends most of his free time around the holidays shopping, sorting and organizing boxes full of gifts and bags full of clothes. He stores everything in his own garage and a spare room in his home. Every person that helps him volunteers their time.
"No one gets paid," Hilbert said. "Everyone does it because we love it, we're passionate about it, and I'm just grateful to just family, friends, and even strangers that have gotten involved over the years because they believe in what we're doing."
Hilbert says all the hard work is worth it come Christmas morning.
"Making sure that those kids don't go without Christmas, that's everything to me. I never want a child to go without Christmas," Hilbert said.
There's always room for more people to join Frankie's Family, but Hilbert hopes his story simply inspires others to make a difference and give back.
"Get involved with any organization, just make a difference in the community, do something for someone else," Hilbert said.
