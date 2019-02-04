LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Franklin County, Kentucky, are warning the public that drugs are worming their way through the county in an unexpected disguise: drug-soaked gummy worms.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a picture on Facebook Sunday showing a variety of drugs that had been seized from a home in the Coolbrook subdivision in Franklin County. Those drugs included cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana
Authorities say it also included the gummy worms, which they say had been soaked in liquid Xanax -- something they say is "very troubling."
"We have encountered 'Gummies' soaked in liquid THC (marijuana) but never Xanax," the sheriff's office wrote in its post. "These Xanax laced items are considerably more dangerous and unpredictable to consume than THC 'Gummies.'
'Gummies' and THC vape pens have become increasingly more common in Franklin County. These 'Gummies' and vape pens contain liquid THC and are very potent and mind altering."
