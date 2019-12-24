LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Franklin County has banned vaping in public spaces.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court just approved an ordinance to include vaping devices in the county's existing smoking ban. The ban aims to protect people from second-hand smoke.
The Franklin County Health Department said that its studies show that kids who use Juuls are going through two pods per day.
Fifteen Kentucky communities already have banned vaping in public places.
