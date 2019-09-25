FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County deputy paid it forward after gifting a Frankfort mother something she never expected.
Last week, Vanee Coleman had a car emergency after her battery died as she was dropping her daughter off at Bridgeport Elementary School.
“My car was literally at its breaking point, and it just kind of broke down,” Coleman said.
School resource officer and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Saunier saw how upset Coleman was and came out to give the car a jump.
“She just explained her story about being on debt — her and her husband — and I said ‘I will follow you and make sure you get to the mechanic,’" Saunier said. "And when we got down there, I paid for the battery."
But that wasn’t the end of Coleman’s car issues. Two days later, the alternator broke, leaving Coleman to rely on friends to bring her to work and help get her daughter to school. Last week, when she arrived at work, her co-workers brought her into the parking lot, and there was Saunier, standing with a gift: a 1995 Grand Marquis he had been fixing up that was now hers.
“My mouth dropped, because I had no clue,” Coleman said. “I was just like ‘OK, wow. You’re going to give me a car?’ You don’t hear stuff like that often.”
Saunier instantly had a smile on his face.
“I thought she was going to faint on me. I was like ‘don’t hit the blacktop!’ Saunier said. “I just went to my wife and said, ‘Hey, I am going to give that car away.’ And she said, ‘you’re not using it, so it’s all right.’
For Saunier, working on cars is therapeutic. After losing his son Brian to cystic Fibrosis in 2005 and being injured in the line of duty that same year, he found a new passion. He starting working on cars and working with students on campaigns such as anti-bullying.
“After losing our son, I thought life was over," Saunier said. "But I found new life. I have helped more families this way than I was ever able to before."
His generosity of giving was not a one-time thing. The car donation to Coleman was the fourth time he’s help out someone with cars he’s fixed up.
“It’s just what I do,” Saunier said. “It’s become a thing with me. I’m working on another one. I’ll probably give it away.”
