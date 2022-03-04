Tyler Gerth with Frazier History Museum in background

Tyler Gerth (photo provided by family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum is hosting a benefit Friday night for the Tyler Gerth Foundation.

Photographer Tyler Gerth was killed in Jefferson Square while documenting civic unrest after the death of Breonna Taylor. The museum is displaying his photographs in an exhibit called "Kentucky by Tyler Gerth."

The foundation partnered also with Louisville Urban League to create the Tyler Growth Polaroid Project.

Kids are given a Polaroid camera and taught about photography; then they go and take pictures of the community.

"And so we love that idea that Tyler would just be thrilled to work with the youth and incorporate photography, and just kind of create that equity as well," said Tiffany Hensley, vice president of the Tyler Gerth Foundation.

Tickets for the event are $70, and the money raised will support the Polaroid Project, scholarships and other community benefits.

