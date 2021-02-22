LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local record store that was part of the Louisville music scene for more than 25 years is receiving special recognition by an area museum.
The Frazier History Museum is including ear X-tacy in its "Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky" exhibit.
Ear X-tacy launched in 1985, "with my record collection and a $500 cash advance on my Master Charge card," explained founder John Timmons in a recent Frazier History Museum newsletter.
The original store was located at what is now a ramp connecting Poplar Level Road to the Watterson Expressway.
"What started in a 500-square-foot space grew to occupy a massive 15,000 square feet over the years," Timmons added. "I wanted it to be a place where anyone could find whatever music they liked, and more importantly, discover something new."
"It was much more than just a record store: it was a destination for music lovers both locally and nationally," he added. "It was a social experience, named one of the top 10 stores in the country numerous times."
He says the store hosted performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket and John Mayer.
The store eventually closed in 2011.
"I was honored to have the Frazier include ear X-tacy in its Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky exhibition," Timmons wrote. "Now I'm ecstatic that the ear X-tacy logo sign has found a permanent home in the Frazier's Cool Kentucky exhibition. Thank you to all who supported the store over the years, and thank you to the Frazier for keeping us "cool."
