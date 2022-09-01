LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum won a 2022 Southeastern Museums Conference Gold Award for its exhibit on west Louisville.
In the category for exhibits with a budget less than $25,000, the museum won for "West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning and Reconciliation."
The exhibit includes original photographs, artifacts, and wall panels featuring stories told by residents of the nine neighborhoods west of Ninth Street: Shawnee, Portland, Russell, Chickasaw, Parkland, California, Park Hill, Park DuValle, and Algonquin.
"We are so honored by this award," said Andy Treinen, president and CEO of Frazier. "It validates everything we are striving to do to mean more to more people, every day, ensuring that everyone sees themselves at the Frazier. With this exhibition it was so important to us to not only share tough history but to also celebrate the nine neighborhoods west of Ninth."
In a news release Wednesday, Frazier said the SEMC competition "recognizes exhibitions for overall excellence or for stretching the limits of content and design through innovation."
"The deep consideration in design choices is so very evident and inspiring," one of the judges wrote, per the news release, in their evaluation of West of Ninth. "It is so fantastic to know museums like the Frazier are bringing the concepts of the exhibition into the design through material references, patterns, and the like. It's all just so on point."
It opened on Sept. 18, 2021, and you still have a little time to see it.
The exhibit closes at 5 p.m. Monday. After that, there will be a web page featuring West of Ninth stories, pictures and videos.
