LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frazier Rehab Institute and Jewish Hospital employees welcomed University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi and U of L Health CEO Tom Miller to the former KentuckyOne Health facilities Monday.
“This is such an incredible day,” Bendapudi said. “I hope that you [saw] a sense of relief among the people working here. For the employees, it's been, I'm assuming, it would have been tough because a couple of years of uncertainty. What will happen? Will we have jobs?”
U of L took over KentuckyOne Health’s Louisville assets, including four hospitals, four outpatient centers and a physician practice group, on Friday, after rumors of Jewish Hospital’s imminent closure swirled for months.
The deal affects 5,000 employees, who will be absorbed into U of L Health on December 16.
“They are immediately being absorbed,” Miller said. “We're actually leasing them from Kentucky One Health until Dec. 15, but they become our employees on Dec. 16.”
The properties lose about $50 million dollars a year as a group, and U of L expects it will take three years to break even.
U of L is banking on getting a partially forgivable $50 million dollar loan from the state, but the loan is not a done deal.
Bendapudi has called the $50 million dollars “vital” and said there is “zero chance” the university would have agreed to take on KentuckyOne Health properties without the outside funding.
WDRB reported in September that Miller in a conversation with KentuckyOne Health Physicians said the university can “be successful” with the takeover even without the $50 million from state government.
When asked on Monday if the deal could be a success without the state’s loan, Miller said, “It's more difficult if we don't have the $50 million dollars. It would mean we would have to cut back on some of the capital needs we feel the organization needs, and we would have to do some things ... (to speed up) the integrations between the two organizations.”
Bendapudi said U of L Health is “very much counting on the loan from the state,” but she said she “knows there is a path out” with $33 million dollars a year in federal funding U of L Health is entitled to for operating as an academic medical center.
“What we are able to demonstrate is that for a $50 million dollar one time loan, (lawmakers) are preserving just from this location, forget everything else, $325 million dollars a year,” Bendapudi said at a press conference at Frazier Rehab Institute. That figure includes $100 million a year in payroll, she said, and $225 million a year in other expenses.
Lawmakers won't be able to approve the $50 million dollars until January.
