(FOX NEWS) -- Disney cut ties with Fred Savage as the executive producer and director of The Wonder Years after an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate conduct" was launched.
In a statement to Fox News, 20th Television, which is a subsidiary of Disney Television Studios, said it cut ties with Savage.
"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," a spokesperson wrote. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."
As a child, Savage starred as Kevin Arnold, the main character in the original "The Wonder Years" series.
