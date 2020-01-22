JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) — Would you be willing to brave the cold for free chicken?
A long line formed Wednesday outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana, that hadn't even opened yet.
The new restaurant on East 10th Street technically opens Thursday, but Chick-fil-A is giving the first 100 customers a chance to win free food for a year. A campout started around 6 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until the new restaurant opens Thursday morning.
"It's pretty exciting, especially if you're with friends and family, because you get to bond" said Gabrielle, who was camping out Wednesday. "And even if it is a Chick-fil-A parking lot, it's still a great bonding experience, because you're trying something new, and you're together. And even if it's cold, you got each other, and that's pretty great."
This is the first Chick-fil-A in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.