LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wayside Christian Mission is making sure every child has a present to open on Christmas morning.
Miracle on Broadway is a free Christmas store for the homeless and needy at Hotel Louisville. The store provides toys, personal items and food for over 5,000 people each year.
Christmas Eve was the last day for the store, and those who weren't able to sign up for an appointment could come in and get what they need.
"Most of them are very grateful," said Nina Moseley with Wayside. "A lot of them that come today didn't know that they would need help for Christmas. But between the times that sign-ups finished and now, something has happened and they're not in a very good place, so they are grateful for some help."
Wayside is hosting its annual Christmas Eve Santa Party at Hotel Louisville and on Christmas Day the organization will serve traditional holiday meals for the homeless and needy community.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.