LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Friday is normally known as a day for spending money but throughout Louisville there will be an opportunity to give back.
The 11th annual free coat exchange will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 at multiple locations in Louisville. Any extra coats will be donated to non-profits at the end of the day.
People can take a coat if they want and drop off any coats they don't need either.
Free coat exchange locations:
- Garage Bar 700
- Save-A-Lot Food Store (Taylor Blvd, Portland Ave)
- House of Faith Christian
- People Power Personal Training
- J-Town Hardware
- Iroquois Park
- Central Park
- Elliott Park
- Shelby Park
For a list of drop-off only sites and more information, visit the online website.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.