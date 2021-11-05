free coat exchange logo black friday.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Friday is normally known as a day for spending money but throughout Louisville there will be an opportunity to give back.

The 11th annual free coat exchange will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 at multiple locations in Louisville. Any extra coats will be donated to non-profits at the end of the day.

People can take a coat if they want and drop off any coats they don't need either.

Free coat exchange locations:

  • Garage Bar 700
  • Save-A-Lot Food Store (Taylor Blvd, Portland Ave)
  • House of Faith Christian
  • People Power Personal Training
  • J-Town Hardware
  • Iroquois Park
  • Central Park
  • Elliott Park
  • Shelby Park

For a list of drop-off only sites and more information, visit the online website.

