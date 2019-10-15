LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free coding class is launching in west Louisville.
Louisville tech start-up, Interapt, is partnering with education company General Assembly for a new Louisville Skills program with 23 students. It's the very first Louisville Skills program for General Assembly.
The program is 40 hours per week for three months at the Hite Art Institute. Students get a $100 per week stipend, and the opportunity to move into an apprenticeship.
"It's sort of a remedy to the sort of student debt explosion we've seen over the last 30 years in this country," General Assembly Co-Founder and CEO, Jake Schwartz, said. "The idea (is) you can go get trained in something and then go immediately to work and get paid for it, opposed to go deeply in debt and then go look for a job."
The program runs until the end of the year. Dates for the next round of classes haven't been announced yet. Anyone interested in taking a Louisville Skills class can leave their contact information here.
Interapt has already been providing coding classes in Louisville's west end. Twenty-five residents started taking coding classes in August as part of the Louisville Skills program. That program is in partnership with Interapt, the University of Louisville, the Louisville Urban League and The Humana Foundation.
