LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is here, which means gathering with families.
In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, free test kits are still available.
So far, more than 318,000 kits have been handed out in the Louisville community. Residents in eligible areas can pick up four kits at one of 40 locations.
To find a pick-up location or see if you're eligible for one of the kits, click here.
The idea is to take the test regardless of symptoms to help reduce the spread of the virus as families gather during the holidays.
