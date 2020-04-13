SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- As the number of coronavirus cases in Indiana grows, so does the number of drive-thru testing sites.
The Indiana State Department of Health set up four new drive-thru testing sites Monday morning, including one in Sellersburg. However, they're wanting to reserve the test kits for essential workers in the state.
Those workers include health care workers, first responders and any other worker who was deemed essential by Gov. Eric Holcomb. The state department partnered with local health officials to determine the best locations to set up. They're testing only those who are symptomatic.
Officials say those hoping to get tested must bring an Indiana state ID and documentation of place of employment that can include your work badge.
The testing is free and can ultimately keep more people safe.
"It gives us a better idea of what we're dealing with in the long run," said Adam Sweet with the Indiana National Guard. "The more we know, the more we can do."
When a patient arrives, they stay inside the vehicle until someone fills out a registration form for them. They'll move forward to the testing table and can get their results within about three days.
The testing will continue every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
