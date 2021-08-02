LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North Central Health District, which covers Henry, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties, is offering free COVID-19 tests.
The free tests will be available starting on Aug. 3, but an appointment is needed. Site locations and phone numbers can be found here.
The district is also offering evening hours for its vaccination clinics in hopes of getting more people vaccinated. The drive-thru clinics in each county will now be offering evening hours, from 5-7 p.m.
The extended hours take effect Aug. 12. An appointment is not necessary, and all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available.
Masking will be required at all testing and vaccination clinics.
Officials in the district said new positive cases have risen from 14 per week to nearly 190 per week.
