LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People will have a chance to learn how to save a life this week in Louisville.
Fifth Third Bank is partnering with the American Heart Association in Kentuckiana to offer 30-minute CPR trainings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chef Space, located at 1812 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
The training sessions are free of charge and open to the public. 20 seats are available per class.
"About 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die," said Ashley Sokoler, executive director of the American Heart Association in Kentuckiana. "If performed immediately, Hands-Only CPR can double, or even triple, a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival, which is why trainings like these are so important."
