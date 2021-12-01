LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents in Louisville's west end say they cherish any reason to make the spirits bright for their kids this holiday season.
Tuesday night, Louisville Metro Council President David James' annual gift giveaway brought smiles to dozens of kids.
"It means a lot actually because not much stuff goes on down here," Tamika Morris said.
Morris brought two of her children to Tuesday's Light Up California Toy Giveaway feeling personally grateful for the help.
"We just recently moved, so like our Christmas is kind of shaky this year," she said.
But it's not just about her, she's happy to see this kind of event in the west end.
"Most people don't care about the west end of town, it's further away of course. So like when stuff like this happens, it's really nice. It's a blessing to some of us that don't have it," she said.
It's been a tough year for many communities across Louisville dealing with a record amount of violence on top of COVID-19 concerns.
Latoya McIntyre wasn't sure if she wanted to come out at all.
"I'm praying for a lot of families. I'm praying for our community," McIntyre said.
McIntyre knows the pain of loss herself, memorializing her brother who died in a car crash last year on her sweatshirt.
Her young girls already recognize the value of life.
"Our mom makes us very happy and we don't want anything to happen to her because she's the best mom in the world," her daughter said.
Turning to the light in the dark.
"Doing more than just being sad and crying and just remembering all the loss, just want to give us something else to smile about," McIntyre said.
James is doing another giveaway in the Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 5, from noon to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.